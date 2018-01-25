Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton’s “Say Something” Says Everything

Collaboration is Newest Release from Timberlake’s Man of the Woods

Ever since Justin Timberlake announced his new album Man of the Woods, country fans everywhere have been wondering whether the album’s Chris Stapleton collaboration was country.

And now that it’s here, and it definitely sounds like it could have been born in Timberlake’s musically rich home state of Tennessee. The pop singer’s high tenor and Stapleton’s gravely melisma accent the song’s driving acoustic rhythm guitars, horns and syncopated percussion, bringing together elements of Gospel, pop, acoustic soul and jazz.

The song’s underlying message is, “Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all.”

Say Something by Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton on VEVO.

A sixty-person choir co-starred with Timberlake and Stapleton in the official six-minute-long video. The film company La Blogothèque shot their performance at the historic Bradbury Building in Los Angeles using a single camera.

Man of the Woods arrives Friday (Feb. 2). Stapleton and Emmylou Harris will perform on Sunday’s (Jan. 28) 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Proud to be a part of this my friend @jtimberlake #saysomething pic.twitter.com/aHDLZc3oqX — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) January 25, 2018