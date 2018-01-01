Grammy Presenters Include Kelly Clarkson

The Recording Academy has enlisted several all-star musicians, comedians, sports figures and actors to present awards and introduce performances at Sunday’s (Jan. 28) Grammy Awards.

Presenters for the 60th annual telecast are Kelly Clarkson, Tony Bennett, Dave Chappelle, Victor Cruz, Eve, Jim Gaffigan, Katie Holmes, Nick Jonas, Anna Kendrick, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Shemar Moore, Trevor Noah, Sarah Silverman, Hailee Steinfeld and Donnie Wahlberg.

Previously announced GRAMMY performers include Brothers Osborne, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Eric Church, Gary Clark Jr., Miley Cyrus, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Emmylou Harris, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, P!nk, Ben Platt, Rihanna, Zuleyka Rivera, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton, Sting, SZA, Bryson Tiller and U2.

James Corden will host the ceremony live at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday (Jan. 28) on CBS.