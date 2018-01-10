Nashville: The Big Moments From Season 6 Episode 4

The latest episode of Nashville, titled “That’s My Story,” shed light on the past, hope for the future, and had us tapping our toes to a country-fied version of a pop mega-hit.
See the big moments:
-
Not Ready for a Change
-
A Little Overzealous
-
Deep Thoughts
-
Here to Help
-
None Too Pleased
-
Haunting Memory
-
A Tasty Analogy
-
Facing a Dark Truth
-
Tearing It Up
-
A Clean Start
Watch new episodes of Nashville Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on CMT. Get all of the latest Nashville news, videos and behind-the-scenes action on the Nashville Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #NashvilleCMT.