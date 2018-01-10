Nashville: The Big Moments From Season 6 Episode 4

The latest episode of Nashville, titled “That’s My Story,” shed light on the past, hope for the future, and had us tapping our toes to a country-fied version of a pop mega-hit.

See the big moments:

Not Ready for a Change Daphne cancels plans with Deacon once she finds out Jessie plans to join. A Little Overzealous Avery, Will and Gunnar perform together, but Will’s enthusiasm annoys the other guys. Deep Thoughts Juliette shares what she’s learning from Darius’ book, but Avery doesn’t seem impressed. Here to Help Scarlett begins volunteering at an equine therapy ranch. None Too Pleased Jake calls Deacon a “rage-aholic,” and Daphne is quick to come to his defense. Haunting Memory Juliette has a flashback from her childhood that scares her. A Tasty Analogy Avery has enough of Gunnar and Will’s bickering and tries to explain they actually need one another. Facing a Dark Truth Juliette breaks down during a witness session at the Center for Coherent Philosophy. Tearing It Up Avery, Will and Gunnar give NSYNC’s “Tearing Up My Heart” a country makeover. A Clean Start After a rocky beginning, Daphne and Jake make amends during detention.

