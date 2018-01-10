TV

Nashville: The Big Moments From Season 6 Episode 4

That's My Story
by 3h ago

The latest episode of Nashville, titled “That’s My Story,” shed light on the past, hope for the future, and had us tapping our toes to a country-fied version of a pop mega-hit.

See the big moments:

  1. Not Ready for a Change

    Daphne
    Daphne cancels plans with Deacon once she finds out Jessie plans to join.

  2. A Little Overzealous

    Avery and Will
    Avery, Will and Gunnar perform together, but Will’s enthusiasm annoys the other guys.

  3. Deep Thoughts

    Juliette
    Juliette shares what she’s learning from Darius’ book, but Avery doesn’t seem impressed.

  4. Here to Help

    Scarlett
    Scarlett begins volunteering at an equine therapy ranch.

  5. None Too Pleased

    Daphne
    Jake calls Deacon a “rage-aholic,” and Daphne is quick to come to his defense.

  6. Haunting Memory

    Juliette
    Juliette has a flashback from her childhood that scares her.

  7. A Tasty Analogy

    Will, Gunnar and Avery
    Avery has enough of Gunnar and Will’s bickering and tries to explain they actually need one another.

  8. Facing a Dark Truth

    Juliette
    Juliette breaks down during a witness session at the Center for Coherent Philosophy.

  9. Tearing It Up

    Avery, Will and Gunnar
    Avery, Will and Gunnar give NSYNC’s “Tearing Up My Heart” a country makeover.

  10. A Clean Start

    Daphne and Jake
    After a rocky beginning, Daphne and Jake make amends during detention.

