The 15 Times Reba Had All the Answers

When you’ve been in the music business for more than 40 years, you get the hang of answering to your fans. So on Wednesday (Jan. 24), when Reba McEntire took 15 questions from her followers during the #GRAMMYSAskReba chat, it was no surprise that she did so with all kinds of honesty, grace and charm.

Most of the 15 questions had to do with her Grammy-nominated gospel album Sing It Now. Like where she was when she got the news it had been nominated (Las Vegas), which track best describes her life right now (“I Got the Lord on My Side”), a Bible verse she carries with her always (Proverbs 3:5-6), her favorite memory of recording (having her family sing harmony), and what she’d be wearing to the Grammy Awards on Sunday (not a jumpsuit, that’s for sure).

But the virtual conversation didn’t end there. She also opened up about what she treasures most about her long career in music. “My friends that I’ve made, the people I’ve gotten to met and the places I’ve gotten to go,” she said. “Those three, but I put people first. I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

And when one follower asked her which new country artists she thought would be around in the long run, she said Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch and Maren Morris.

In other news, starting on Jan. 28, she will become KFC’s beloved Colonel Sanders for a series of commercials promoting the chain’s new Smoky Mountain BBQ fried chicken, inspired by barbeque recipes from Memphis and the Carolinas.