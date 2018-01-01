TV

PHOTOS: Country’s Greatest Grammy Moments

CMT Hot 20 Countdown Previews 60th Annual Grammy Awards Jan. 27-28
Grammy week is in full swing in New York City leading up to the 60th annual Grammy Awards. James Corden will host the 2018 ceremony live on Sunday (Jan. 28) from Madison Square Garden, and it will be a night full of show-stopping performances.

Country’s lead nominee Chris Stapleton will perform with 13-time Grammy winner Emmylou Harris. Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church will collaborate live in a tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Little Big Town will also perform.

An all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown airing Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 27-28) will preview Sunday’s (Jan. 28) telecast. The episode will also have exclusive footage and interviews from Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa concert vacation in Mexico.

Stapleton is a two-time Grammy winner and heads to the show with three nominations for best country solo performance for “Either Way,” best country song for “Broken Halos” and best country album for From A Room: Volume 1

The other collections nominated for best country album are Kenny Chesney‘s Cosmic Hallelujah, Lady Antebellum‘s Heart Break, Little Big Town‘s The Breaker and Thomas Rhett‘s Life Changes.

Nominated for two Grammys each are Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Alison Krauss, Miranda Lambert and Midland. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Mavericks and the late Gregg Allman are nominated for two Grammys each in the Americana and American roots categories.

“American Farmboy” by the late Glen Campbell is nominated for best American roots performance along with recordings by Krauss, Alabama Shakes, Blind Boys Of Alabama and the late Leonard Cohen.

Enjoy photos of country moments from previous Grammy awards:

Maren Morris wins best country solo performance for “My Church” at the 2017 Grammy awards.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Maren Morris accepts the award for Best Country Solo Performance for 'My Church,' onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Alicia Keys and Morris reprise their CMT Crossroads live at the 2017 Grammy awards.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singers Alicia Keys and Maren Morris during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Pharrell Williams, Sting, Dave Matthews and Vince Gill rehearse for the 2004 Grammy awards.

Pharrell Williams, Sting, Dave Matthews and Vince Gill (Photo by R. Diamond/WireImage for NARAS) R. Diamond/WireImage for NARAS

Trisha Yearwood holds her Grammy trophies at the 1998 ceremony.

Trisha Yearwood (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) KMazur/WireImage

LeAnn Rimes holds up her two Grammy awards backstage at the 1997 ceremony.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: LeAnn Rimes holds up her two Grammy Awards 26 February in New York. Rimes won for best female country singer and best women's vocal new artist. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Jon LEVY (Photo credit should read JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images) JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton poses for photos backstage at the 2016 Grammy awards.

Musician Chris Stapleton poses for a photo in the press room during the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP / MLADEN ANTONOV (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images) MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images

Willie Nelson smiles for cameras on the red carpet at the 2014 Grammy awards.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Singer-songwriter Willie Nelson attends the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage) Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Faith Hill’s Breathe wins best country album at the 2001 Grammy awards.

Faith Hill accepts her Grammy award for 'best country album' as presenters Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton look on during the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 21, 2001. Photo:Dave Hogan/Getty Images Dave Hogan/Getty Images

The Judds’ Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd hold up their Grammy at the 1986 awards.

Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Jim Smeal/WireImage) Jim Smeal/WireImage

Reba McEntire and Kris Kristofferson attend the 1986 Grammy awards.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Kris Kristofferson and Reba McEntire attend 28th Annual Grammy Awards on February 25, 1986 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Sheryl Crow, Shania Twain and Celine Don visit at the 1999 Grammy awards.

Sheryl Crow, Shania Twain & Celine Dion at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Alison Krauss holds her collection of trophies at the 2004 Grammy awards.

Alison Krauss, winner of Best Country Collaboration with Vocals (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) SGranitz/WireImage

Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood kiss their trophies backstage at the 2001 ceremony.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and songwriter Liz Rose win best country song for “White Horse” in 2010.

Taylor Swift (L) and songwriter Liz Rose (C) celebrate after winning the Best Country Song award for White Horse during the Pre-Telecast award presentations at the 52nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Duffy, Swift and Miley Cyrus hang at the 2009 Clive Davis pre-Grammy party.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 07: *EXCLUSIVE* Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Duffy, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus attends the 2009 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons honoring Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Glen Campbell attends the 1982 ceremony in Los Angeles.

Kim Woollen and Glen Campbell during The 24th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage) Ron Galella/WireImage

Zac Brown Band poses backstage at the 2011 Grammy awards.

The Zac Brown Band poses in the press room at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The Dixie Chicks hold up their trophies backstage at the 2000 ceremony.

23rd February 2000: American Country group the Dixie Chicks, (L-R:) Emily Robinson, Natalie Meines and Martie Seidel, hold their Grammy awards, won for Best Country Album and Best Country Performance with Vocals by a Duo or Group, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Skipper/Fotos International/Getty Images) Paul Skipper/Fotos International/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne and TJ Osborne pose on the 2017 red carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists John Osborne (L) and T.J. Osborne of music group Brothers Osborne attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage