PHOTOS: Country’s Greatest Grammy Moments

Grammy week is in full swing in New York City leading up to the 60th annual Grammy Awards. James Corden will host the 2018 ceremony live on Sunday (Jan. 28) from Madison Square Garden, and it will be a night full of show-stopping performances.

Country’s lead nominee Chris Stapleton will perform with 13-time Grammy winner Emmylou Harris. Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church will collaborate live in a tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Little Big Town will also perform.

An all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown airing Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 27-28) will preview Sunday’s (Jan. 28) telecast. The episode will also have exclusive footage and interviews from Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa concert vacation in Mexico.

Stapleton is a two-time Grammy winner and heads to the show with three nominations for best country solo performance for “Either Way,” best country song for “Broken Halos” and best country album for From A Room: Volume 1

The other collections nominated for best country album are Kenny Chesney‘s Cosmic Hallelujah, Lady Antebellum‘s Heart Break, Little Big Town‘s The Breaker and Thomas Rhett‘s Life Changes.

Nominated for two Grammys each are Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Alison Krauss, Miranda Lambert and Midland. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Mavericks and the late Gregg Allman are nominated for two Grammys each in the Americana and American roots categories.

“American Farmboy” by the late Glen Campbell is nominated for best American roots performance along with recordings by Krauss, Alabama Shakes, Blind Boys Of Alabama and the late Leonard Cohen.

Enjoy photos of country moments from previous Grammy awards:

Maren Morris wins best country solo performance for “My Church” at the 2017 Grammy awards.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Alicia Keys and Morris reprise their CMT Crossroads live at the 2017 Grammy awards.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Pharrell Williams, Sting, Dave Matthews and Vince Gill rehearse for the 2004 Grammy awards.

R. Diamond/WireImage for NARAS

Trisha Yearwood holds her Grammy trophies at the 1998 ceremony.

KMazur/WireImage

LeAnn Rimes holds up her two Grammy awards backstage at the 1997 ceremony.

JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton poses for photos backstage at the 2016 Grammy awards.

MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images

Willie Nelson smiles for cameras on the red carpet at the 2014 Grammy awards.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Faith Hill’s Breathe wins best country album at the 2001 Grammy awards.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

The Judds’ Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd hold up their Grammy at the 1986 awards.

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Reba McEntire and Kris Kristofferson attend the 1986 Grammy awards.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Sheryl Crow, Shania Twain and Celine Don visit at the 1999 Grammy awards.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Alison Krauss holds her collection of trophies at the 2004 Grammy awards.

SGranitz/WireImage

Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood kiss their trophies backstage at the 2001 ceremony.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and songwriter Liz Rose win best country song for “White Horse” in 2010.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Duffy, Swift and Miley Cyrus hang at the 2009 Clive Davis pre-Grammy party.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Glen Campbell attends the 1982 ceremony in Los Angeles.

Ron Galella/WireImage

Zac Brown Band poses backstage at the 2011 Grammy awards.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The Dixie Chicks hold up their trophies backstage at the 2000 ceremony.

Paul Skipper/Fotos International/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne and TJ Osborne pose on the 2017 red carpet.