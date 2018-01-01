2018 Grammy Awards: The Country Winners

Here’s a complete list of country, folk and Americana winners at the 60th annual Grammy Awards that took place Sunday night (Jan. 28) at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Best Country Album
From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Solo Performance
“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
Best Country Song
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton
Best Americana Album
The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best American Roots Song
“If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Songwriter: Jason Isbell
Best Bluegrass Album (tie)
Laws Of Gravity, The Infamous Stringdusters
All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live], Rhonda Vincent and The Rage
Best American Roots Performance
“Killer Diller Blues,” Alabama Shakes
Best Folk Album
Mental Illness, Aimee Mann
Best Roots Gospel Album
Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope, Reba McEntire