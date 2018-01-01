2018 Grammy Awards: The Country Winners

Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Jason Isbell, Reba McEntire and More Make the List

Here’s a complete list of country, folk and Americana winners at the 60th annual Grammy Awards that took place Sunday night (Jan. 28) at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Best Country Album

From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance

“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

Best Country Song

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton

Best Americana Album

The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best American Roots Song

“If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Songwriter: Jason Isbell

Best Bluegrass Album (tie)

Laws Of Gravity, The Infamous Stringdusters

All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live], Rhonda Vincent and The Rage

Best American Roots Performance

“Killer Diller Blues,” Alabama Shakes

Best Folk Album

Mental Illness, Aimee Mann

Best Roots Gospel Album

Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope, Reba McEntire