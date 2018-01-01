Country Artists on the 2018 Grammy Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

Artists from all genres of music embrace their own sense of style on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards, and country stars are no exception. Check out some of your country favorites posing for photos prior to the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York City on Sunday (Jan. 28).
Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Morgane and Chris Stapleton
John Shearer/Getty Images
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Dave Haywood (left) and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Ashley Campbell
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
