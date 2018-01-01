Music

Country Artists on the 2018 Grammy Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

Can't Miss Pictures From the Star-Studded Event
by 6h ago

Artists from all genres of music embrace their own sense of style on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards, and country stars are no exception. Check out some of your country favorites posing for photos prior to the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York City on Sunday (Jan. 28).

Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Lauren Akins and recording artist Thomas Rhett attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS) Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Reba McEntire

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Reba McEntire attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Little Big Town

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (L-R) Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Philip Sweet of musical group Little Big Town attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Morgane and Chris Stapleton

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) John Shearer/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist T.J. Osborne (L) and John Osborne attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic) Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Dave Haywood (left) and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Dave Haywood (L) and Charles Kelley of musical groups Lady Antebellum attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic) Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Alison Krauss

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Alison Krauss attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Midland

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (L-R) Jess Carson , Mark Wystrach and Cameron Duddy of musical group Midland attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS) Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Emmylou Harris

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Emmylou Harris attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic) Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Bobby Osborne

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Bobby Osborne attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic) Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Ashley Campbell

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Singer Ashley Campbell, daughter of GRAMMY nominee Glen Campbell, attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Check out more of CMT.com’s coverage of the Grammys.