Country Artists on the 2018 Grammy Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

Artists from all genres of music embrace their own sense of style on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards, and country stars are no exception. Check out some of your country favorites posing for photos prior to the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York City on Sunday (Jan. 28).

Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett



Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Reba McEntire



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Little Big Town



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Morgane and Chris Stapleton



John Shearer/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne



Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Dave Haywood (left) and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum



Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Alison Krauss



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Midland



Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Emmylou Harris



Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Bobby Osborne



Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Ashley Campbell



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Check out more of CMT.com’s coverage of the Grammys.