Little Big Town: Roses Are White, Carpet Is Red

Even though Little Big Town didn’t make it to the Grammy Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 28) to pick up their trophy for country duo/group performance for “Better Man,” they stopped on the red carpet to share their excitement over the win.

“It means everything. It means so much when your peers and the community recognize the music,” Phillip Sweet told E!’s Giuliana Rancic. Taylor Swift wrote the song, and Karen Fairchild said she had emailed the band when they were making their album, saying she had a song she’d loved for a long time. “She sent it to us, and we were like, ‘Holy cow. This is a big song,'” Fairchild said.

When Rancic asked them about the white roses on the red carpet — some on dresses and tuxedos, some taped to purses, and some to microphones — Kimberly Schlapman touched on the bigger picture of the Time’s Up movement. And how for her and her bandmates, teaching love and respect starts at home.

“We all have children at home, and we just want to raise them to know that they can always speak out and take care of themselves,” Schlapman said. “And speak up for themselves. It’s so important.”