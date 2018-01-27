Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

Let’s see. There was the Grammy Awards in New York City, the Grammy pre-parties and the Grammy after-parties. Probably even a few after-after-parties.

But other things happened over the weekend, too. Like how Miranda Lambert found peace living her best farm life. And how newcomer Bailey Bryan gave herself eyeliner and filtering tutorials. And how Kelsea Ballerini was in a KFC kind of mood thanks to Reba. And Brett Eldredge was channeling his inner Hugh Hefner.

Obviously, there were plenty of Grammy posts, too. Little Big Town had a fangirl/fanguy moment with Fleetwood Mac, Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott was at the Grammys in cardboard, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren continued to get even more adorable every minute, Brothers Osborne happily traded a Grammy award for some answers about heavenly bodies, Midland just looked happy to be nominated, and Maren Morris had a long list of reasons why her Grammy kick off was perfect.

Reba’s KFC commercial is one of the nights highlights so far tbh … — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 29, 2018

Grammys with my lovely very attractive wife pic.twitter.com/W2T3dZx5Ca — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) January 28, 2018

Grammy bound all the way down A post shared by Midland (@midland) on Jan 28, 2018 at 1:12pm PST