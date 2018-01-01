Lauren Akins Says Adoption “Is So Worth It”

When Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins walked the red carpet heading into Sunday night’s (Jan. 28) Grammy Awards, they already had a fan in E!’s Giuliana Rancic. She told the couple that she follows them both on Instagram and loves that they share so much of their life with their two little girls Willa and Ada.

And Rancic asked the two if they had any advice for other couples trying to adopt (Willa is adopted), Akins shared her candid perspective on the process.

“Oh, my word. It is definitely the hardest thing we’ve ever been through. But I think it needs to be hard,” Akins said. “Because you have to fight for that baby just like you do — I’ve done both now: I’ve had one biological and I’ve had one through adoption — and it’s a battle to bring your child home.

“And I just think it strengthens you as parents and as a team. It’s hard,” she said, “but it is so worth it.”

Rhett’s Life Changes was nominated in the country album category, but it sounds like he already feels like he’s won.

“It’s very humbling,” Rhett said, “and I’m just glad to be in the category.”