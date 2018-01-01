Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Grows with 36 Shows

Chris Stapleton has added 36 performances to his All-American Road Show. The tour starts June 16 in Brandon, Miss. with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb.

The 2018 schedule includes performances at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ The Forum and Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Fan club pre-sales begin Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. local time. All other tickets will go on sale Feb. 9.

Stapleton’s tour announcement comes after a successful night at the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Jan. 28). He led country honorees with three wins including best country song for “Broken Halos,” best country album for From A Room: Volume 1 and best country solo performance for “Either Way.” Stapleton’s live tribute to Tom Petty with 13-time Grammy winner Emmylou Harris was one of the night’s final performances.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

His Grammy weekend included a second appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live where was joined onstage by surprise guest and fellow Grammy winner Sturgill Simpson on From A Room: Volume 2‘s “Midnight Train to Memphis” and “Hard Livin’.”

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Stapleton-Justin Timberlake collaboration “Say Something” from Timberlake’s Man of the Woods is available now.

Here are the 36 cities on Stapleton’s All-American Road Show:

June 16: Brandon, MS:

June 22: Rogers, AR

June 28: Darien Center, NY

June 29: Philadelphia, PA

June 30: Mansfield, MA

July 13: St. Louis, MO

July 19: Spokane, WA

July 20: Portland, OR

July 21: Seattle, WA

July 26: South Lake Tahoe, NV

July 27: Sacramento, CA

July 28: Mountain View, CA

Aug. 2: Billings, MT

Aug. 3: Missoula, MT

Aug. 4: Boise, ID

Aug. 9: Albuquerque, NM

Aug. 10: Denver, CO

Aug. 11: Salt Lake City, UT

Aug. 16: San Diego, CA

Aug. 17: Anaheim, CA

Aug. 18: Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 23: Saratoga Springs, NY

Aug. 24: Gilford, NH

Oct. 4: Cincinnati, OH

Oct. 5: Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 6: Chicago, IL

Oct. 11: Charlotte, NC

Oct. 12: Raleigh, NC

Oct. 13: Bristow, VA

Oct. 19: Alpharetta, GA

Oct. 20: Atlanta, GA

Oct. 25: Columbia, SC

Oct. 26: Knoxville, TN

Oct. 27: Lexington, KY

Nov. 2: New York, NY

Nov. 3: Charlottesville, VA