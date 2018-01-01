Rhiannon Giddens Plans 2018 Tour

Rhiannon Giddens, one of music’s most treasured virtuosos, has added 35 new shows to her 2018 tour.

Kickoff is Feb. 7 in Brooklyn, New York with five shows in New York City including a performance at the Tibet House US Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall on March 3. Her schedule also includes live sets at the Women in Music Festival in Los Angeles, as well as MerleFest in Wilkesboro, North Carolina and two shows in Cambridge, England. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2 through Giddens’ website.

The tour supports her second solo album Freedom Highway, which was co-produced with multi-instrumentalist Dirk Powell in Breaux Bridge, Louis. Most of the music was recorded in wooden rooms that predate the American Civil War.

Giddens plays the recurring role of “Hanna Lee ‘Hallie’ Jordan” on CMT’s Nashville. She is also the 2017 recipient of the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship. Known as the “MacArthur Genius Grant,” the honor is awarded to individuals who show exceptional creativity in their work and includes a no-strings-attached $625,000 grant distributed over five years.

Here are Giddens’ 2018 tour dates:

Feb. 7: Brooklyn, NY

Feb. 9: New York, NY

Feb. 10: New York, NY

Feb. 11: New York, NY

Feb. 17: Jackson, MS

Feb. 24: New York, NY

March 3: New York, NY

March 25: Los Angeles, CA

April 13: Savannah, GA

April 14: Raleigh, NC

April 15: Greer, SC

April 17: Rocky Mount, VA

April 18: Norfolk, VA

April 19: Baltimore, MD

April 23: Tampa, FL

April 24: Madison, GA

April 25: Charleston, SC

April 27: York, SC

April 28: Wilkesboro, NC

May 14: Ithaca, NY

May 15: Toronto, ON

May 17: Grand Rapids, MI

May 18: Ann Arbor, MI

May 20: Cincinnati, OH

May 22: Pittsburgh, PA

June 13: Kennett Square, PA

June 15: Lowell, MA

June 20: Ridgefield, CT

June 21 Boothbay Harbor, ME

June 22: St. Johnsbury, VT

June 28: Frankfort, KY

June 29: Owensboro, KY

Aug. 4: Cambridge, United Kingdom

Aug. 5: Cambridge, United Kingdom

Aug. 15: Chautauqua, NY