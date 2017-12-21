Reba McEntire and Her Grammy Date Turn Heads

There were several celebrity couples who turned heads on the 2018 Grammy red carpet. But the one that caused the biggest buzz within the country music community was the red carpet debut of Reba McEntire and her new boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo.

McEntire casually introduced him on Entertainment Tonight saying that whenever they’re together, they’re all about having fun.

“We like to have fun whether it’s the mountains or New York City,” she said. “We’ve been to three plays here in New York, just enjoying it tremendously.”

While in New York for the Grammys, the two saw Jason Mraz and Sarah Bareilles perform in the Broadway musical, Waitress. They’ve also adventured in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

When asked for his thoughts on his first red carpet event with McEntire, Lasuzzo said it was an honor to be nominated to be McEntire’s date.

“I’m doing great,” he said. “I’m just following her and enjoying the night with her.”

McEntire took home the Grammy for best roots gospel album on Sunday (Jan. 28) for Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope.