Hillary Scott Welcomes Twins

Late on Monday night (Jan. 29), Hillary Scott shared the news that her twin girls had arrived.

“Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come,” Scott promised. Hopefully that will include their names, which she and her husband Chris Tyrell haven’t revealed yet.

“Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies,” she added.

The twin girls’ four-year-old big sister, Eisele Kaye, is probably eager to bring the babies home. Three weeks ago, Scott posted a picture of Eisele kissing her baby bump. “Loving on her little sisters before school this morning…these last few weeks with Eisele are more precious than I can truly express…I’ve cried a lot of happy and sad tears. We have had such an incredible 4 1/2 yrs of love, memories, and adventures…with more to come x2,” she’d said.

Scott and her growing family will have about five months off to stay home and bond; then she will hit the road in July when Lady Antebellum‘s co-headlining tour with Darius Rucker kicks off in Ontario.