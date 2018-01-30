Why Is Adele Dressed as Dolly?

What Does This Tribute Even Mean?

I have so many questions about Adele‘s Instagram post on Tuesday morning (Jan. 30).

Like, are those rose gold cowboy boots?

Where can you find a good salmon pantsuit these days?

Where was this taken?

Where’d she get that perfect Dolly Parton wig?

And more importantly, does this mean she is collaborating with Parton somehow?

Adele posted the picture of herself dressed head to toe as Parton, without sharing an explanation for what it all meant. She just called the country legend the effortless queen of song.

“We love you! We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you x,” Adele wrote.

This isn’t the first time Adele and country music have crossed paths. She and Darius Rucker covered Lady Antebellum‘s “Need You Now” live on the 2010 CMT Artists of the Year special. The collaboration was recorded and later released on a Target deluxe edition of 2011’s 21. In a previous interview with CMT.com, she revealed the Lady A hit served as the principle inspiration behind 21‘s “Don’t You Remember.”

“When I was in the studio in Malibu, this was the last song I wrote while I was recording, and ‘Need You Now’ was everywhere,” Adele said. “You could not even change your radio station without it being played. You couldn’t escape it and, luckily, I loved it! (laughs) Or it would have been awful! But the feeling the song gave me, I was trying to channel it in my own song.”

The country music community loves her back. Cam has a fantastic version of “Hello,” and David Nail brilliantly covered “Someone Like You” about six years ago.