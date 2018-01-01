Nashville In Concert Coming to Grand Ole Opry House

CMT’s Nashville In Concert: Final Season Celebration is coming to the city’s Grand Ole Opry House on March 25.

The night will have the cast’s Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson, Sam Palladio, Lennon Stella, Maisy Stella, as well as Rainee Blake, Kaitlin Doubleday, Jake Etheridge and Nic Luken performing live originals and hits from the series. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2 through the Grand Ole Opry website.

The performance precedes April’s eight-show farewell tour in the U.K. and Ireland with Bowen, Carmack, Esten, Jackson and Palladio.

The final season continues on CMT on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Here are the dates for the Nashville Farewell Tour:

March 25: Nashville, TN (USA)

April 14: Birmingham

April 15: Leeds

April 17: Glasgow

April 18: Manchester

April 20: Cardiff

April 21: London

April 23: Dublin

April 24: Belfast