LANCO’s Debut Album, Hallelujah Nights, Rolls In at No. 1

How about those Grammys? The first awards show to last longer than an entire growing season. The upside, though, was that there was something for everybody. Wasn’t there?

I was moved by Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton‘s “Wildflowers” tribute to Tom Petty. It was a welcome shot of acoustic simplicity for a show in which production routinely dwarfed the music.

And how about three loud cheers for LANCO, whose debut album, Hallelujah Nights, arrives at No. 1 this week on Billboard‘s country albums chart? Well done, lads. Russell Dickerson’s “Yours” is the reigning country song — as measured by airplay — for the second straight week. On the Billboard 200 all-genres chart, Hallelujah Nights bows at No. 20.

Greatest Love Story by LANCO on VEVO.

The only other new album is Devin Dawson‘s Dark Horse, which gallops in at No. 5.

Returning to the album fray are Kid Rock‘s Sweet Southern Sugar (back at No. 14) and Dierks Bentley‘s Black (No. 49).

There are five new songs to celebrate, led by Jason Aldean‘s “You Made It Easy.” It debuts at No. 26.

The other newbies are LOCASH‘s “Don’t Get Better Than That” (No. 54), Michael Tyler’s “Hey Mama” (No. 57), the James Barker Band’s “Chills” (No. 58) and Kid Rock’s “American Rock ‘N Roll” (No. 59).

Thomas Rhett’s “Sixteen” bounces back into action at No. 60.

The No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 albums, in that order, are the self-titled Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett‘s Life Changes and Stapleton’s Traveller, now in its 143rd week on the charts.

Trailing directly behind “Yours” in the Top 5 songs array are Chris Young‘s “Losing Sleep,” Old Dominion‘s “Written in the Sand,” Brett Young‘s “Like I Loved You” and Eric Church‘s “Round Here Buzz.”

On toward spring!