The Stadiums on Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour

Luke Bryan‘s press conference announcing the 13 stadiums shows on his What Makes You Country Tour was every Luke Bryan fan’s dream.

The hour-long event was a live preview of what fans will see on the road this summer with acoustic performances by Bryan “What Makes You Country”), Jon Pardi (“Heartache on the Dance Floor”) and Sam Hunt (“Take Your Time”). Bryan also toasted Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen to celebrate their respective breakout hits “Hide the Wine” and “Up Down.”

“Not to diminish any of the artists that I had ever worked with in the past,” Bryan said, “but this is certainly one of the strongest lineups that I have ever been part of, and I’m so honored to have these artists that are coming out.”

This marks the first country tour to headline Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. Pardi and DJ Rock will support Bryan throughout the tour, while Hunt will perform on all stadium dates. Wallen will join the tour in May, and then Pearce joins the tour in September.

Ticket information will be announced locally in the coming weeks.

Here are the stadium shows for the What Makes You Country Tour:

May 31: Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

June 2: New York City, NY Met Life Stadium

June 16: Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park

June 23: Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

June 30: Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

July 5: Boston, MA Fenway Park

July 21: Minneapolis, MN Target Field

July 28: Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Aug. 4: Denver, CO Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Aug. 25: St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

Sept. 1: Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Oct.13: Vancouver, BC BC Place Stadium

Oct.26: Detroit, MI Ford Field