Brantley Gilbert Hires an Orchestra for Nashville Concert

Conductor Jim Gray Will Lead The Ones That Like Me Orchestra on May 4

Brantley Gilbert‘s May 4 concert at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater won’t be like any other on the Ones That Like Me Tour. That night, Gilbert and his band will perform his biggest hits and fan favorites backed by a full orchestra.

Leading the orchestra is the Nashville-based conductor, Jim Gray, who has led several ensembles for the Flaming Lips, Barbara Streisand, Imagine Dragons, Patti LaBelle, Ben Folds and many more. He’s also conducted the Boston Pops and symphonies based in Los Angeles, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Atlanta, San Diego and Charlotte.

“Every song I write is a piece of my life, and over time, I’ve learned a lot of other people’s lives, too,” Gilbert says in a release. “That’s special, and this seemed like a very special — and different — way to present these songs. It’s the last thing people expect, I know. But I think when folks hear how these songs fill out with the classic instruments, they’re going to be surprised at what’s there.”

The Ones That Like Me Tour kicks off Thursday (Feb. 1) in Worcester, Mass. with Aaron Lewis and rising artist Josh Phillips. Tickets for Gilbert’s orchestral experience go on sale Feb. 2 through Ticketmaster.