Justin Timberlake Shares Story Behind “Say Something”

And, No, Man of the Woods Isn’t Country

Just because Justin Timberlake‘s new album is called Man of the Woods, he wants everyone to know that its bucolic title doesn’t mean it’s a country album.

The Tennessee Kid took time on his 37th birthday on Wednesday (Jan. 31) to post a video message on social media explaining that the album was actually named after his son, Silas.

“His name means, ‘of the woods,’ so stop telling me I’m making a country album,” Timberlake said with a laugh.

But still, people can’t help but love his Chris Stapleton duet “Say Something.” In a separate video, Timberlake called the five-time Grammy winner “a true artist” and said their collaboration reminded him of the Eagles or the Allman Brothers.

He also recalled writing “Say Something” with Stapleton, explaining that the song’s main hook just fell out him.

“Chris asked me,” Timberlake said, “‘What do you want to write about?’ I said, ‘Honestly, I want to say something, but I just don’t want to get caught up in the rhythm of it.’ And we just looked at each other, and he was like, ‘Hold on, let me get my pad.’ Sometimes when someone doesn’t say anything, you know what they mean.”

Behind: Say Something @chrisstapleton A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 29, 2018 at 2:15pm PST

Man of the Woods arrives Friday (Feb. 2). Timberlake will headline Sunday’s (Feb. 4) halftime show at Super Bowl LII.