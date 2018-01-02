FIRST LOOK: CMT’s Docu-Series Music City

Every dream comes with sacrifice, and it shows on the all-new first look at CMT’s new docu-series Music City

The show follows Kerry, Rachyl, Jessica, Jackson and Alisa as they chase their dreams of music, success, fame and romance in Nashville. Entering the next chapter of their lives, they’re faced with real choices that carry real stakes for their careers, their relationships and their futures, as they navigate the rocky road on the journey of self-discovery.

Kerry and his wife, Rachyl, struggle with balancing his touring schedule, which often leaves her alone in Nashville caring for their young son.

Singer-songwriter Jessica is set up on a blind date with a charming personal trainer named Jackson, a Nashville native with looks to kill. Working musician Bryant pushes Alisa to start following through on her dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter.

Music City comes from Adam DiVello, the creator of The Hills and Laguna Beach. The series premiere is March 1 at 10 p.m. ET.