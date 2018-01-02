Reveals New Film Role in I Can Only Imagine

Trace Adkins Plans How Did We Get Here Tour

After performing on Blake Shelton’s Country Music Freaks 2018 tour, Trace Adkins will headline his How Did We Get Here Tour through summer.

The 34-city run kicks off April 6 in Biloxi, Miss. and tickets for select shows go on sale Friday (Feb. 2).

Still A Soldier by Trace Adkins on VEVO.

Adkins will costar alongside Dennis Quaid and Bart Miller in the new movie I Can Only Imagine, which tells the story behind the popular MercyMe hit of the same name. The film premieres in theaters on March 16.

Here is the complete list of dates for Adkins’ How Did We Get Here Tour:

April 6: Biloxi, MS

April 7: Fort Worth, TX

May 1: Bowling Green, KY

May 5: New Cumberland, WV

May 6: Punxsutawney, PA

May 11: Bowler, WI

May 12: Hinckley, MN

June 21: Ridgefield, CT

June 23: Charles Town, WV

June 30: Oklahoma City, OK

July 5: Fayetteville, GA

July 7: Vinton, LA

July 11: Pauma Valley, CA

July 12: Santa Maria, CA

July 15: Sacramento, CA

July 16: Turlock, CA

July 18: Eugene, OR

July 19: Worley, ID

July 27: Urbana, IL

July 31: Petersburg, WV

Aug. 6: Vale, SD

Aug. 8: Winnipeg, MB

Aug. 9: Saskatoon, SK

Aug. 11: Belvidere, IL

Sept. 8: Shipshewana, IN

Sept. 10: Wooster, OH

Sept. 14: Hutchinson, KS

Sept. 15: Albuquerque, NM

Sept. 21: Breham, TX

Sept. 22: Garnett, KS

Sept. 29: Montgomery, AL

Sept. 30: Mount Vernon, KY

Oct. 26: Bossier City, LA

Oct. 27: Tunica, MS