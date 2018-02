Where the Night Goes

Relationships are put to the test in the latest episode of Nashville.

Check out the big moments:

Hot Date Deacon and Jessie appear to be over the awkwardness of their first date. Viral Video Jonah’s ex-girlfriend posts a new song about Maddie. New Singer Alannah joins Will, Avery and Gunnar’s band. Darius Woes Juliette tells Avery about the outreach program Darius wants her to attend — in Bolivia. This leads to a heated and serious discussion. Young Love Maddie keeps seeing Jonah despite the Mia drama. Deacon’s Breakdown Deacon is not ready to take things to the next level with Jessie like he thought. Kiss and Make Up Juliette and Avery make up after their fight about the outreach program. Gone Girl The next morning, Avery realizes Juliette is nowhere to be found.

