Sam Hunt Books Studio Time for New Music

Sam Hunt had every intention of performing new music at Tuesday’s (Jan. 30) press conference announcing the stadiums on Luke Bryan‘s What Makes You Country Tour. But he decided against it because he didn’t want to get his words mixed up.

“I was going to try and work up a new song, but I haven’t memorized some of the lyrics yet,” Hunt admitted.

So he did the next best thing. Wearing a fresh straight razor shave, he performed “Take Your Time” and shared one of his earliest memories of Bryan.

“I discovered Luke’s music several years ago when I was in college,” Hunt said. “I came home one weekend and walked in the house and everyone was gathered around the TV, and my mom said, ‘Hey come over here. Your brother’s in a country music video.'”

That video was Bryan’s first, “All My Friends Say,” and it was filmed at Hunt’s brother’s fraternity.

“We were all wound up and excited because we got to see 2.5 seconds of the back of my brother’s head in this Luke Bryan video,” Hunt recalled.

Hunt’s family is stoked he’s performing stadiums this summer with Bryan, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen. Hunt confirmed his set will feature new music as well as his biggest hits from his breakout debut, Montevallo.

“I finally got my life a lot more organized than it has been in years. Getting married last year helped a lot in that department,” Hunt revealed. “And so that’s definitely translated with music.

“I had planned on having music out there before now, but with all the other things going on, I hadn’t quite organized it into a compact album, market-ready version … So I do have some songs. I’m going [in the studio] Feb. 5 through March and April and I’m hitting it hard before we get out on the road, so I plan on having new music out a month or two before we strike out and hit the road when I may not have as much time to write.”

Hunt will headline both nights of the inaugural Nashional Music Festival, taking place on April 20-21 at Nashville’s Bicentennial Mall. Hunt curated the all-genre lineup which will feature performances by Brothers Osborne, LANCO, Muscadine Bloodline, Fetty Wap, Judah & the Lion, Lany, Chelsea Cutler, Quinn XCII and Kyle. Tickets go on sale through the Nashional’s website on Feb. 9.