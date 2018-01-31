Marty Stuart Plans Congress of Country Music in Mississippi

Outside of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Marty Stuart owns one of the world’s biggest collections of country music artifacts. And now he has a place to put it all on display.

On Wednesday (Jan. 31) at the Mississippi State Capitol, Stuart announced his concert venue, museum and educational center, the Congress of Country Music, is coming to his hometown of Philadelphia, Miss. According to the Clarion Ledger, the facility will house more than 20,000 prized artifacts curated from Stuart’s private collection.

The facility will incorporate the town’s historic Ellis Theater and the Marty Stuart Center, the latter of which will educate others on career paths within the music business.

Stuart is on tour through November. He joins Chris Stapleton‘s All-American Road Show on June 16 in Brandon, Miss.