The Downtown Farmer: Lettuce Wraps

Follow Chef Loreal Gavin as she serves up delicious farm-to-food truck recipes using locally sourced foods from America’s top urban farms. New recipes will be uploaded weekly through April on CMT’s YouTube channel.

Lettuce Wraps

Total: 20 min

Prep: 10 min

Cook: 10 min

Yield: 8 to 10 lettuce wraps

Ingredients

Tahini Dressing:

1 lemon, remove zest and reserve

1/4 cup tahini paste

1/2 cup vinegar – such as apple cider, red wine or balsamic

1 tablespoon Honey

1 teaspoon salt

Filling:

4 fresh portabello mushroom caps or 4 cups of any other mushroom of your choice

1 cup pistachios (raw and unsalted) or any other nut of your choice

2 tablespoons coconut oil, for searing mushrooms and toasting pistachios

5 handfuls of mixed greens of your choice (or a hearty green like arugula or baby kale)

Lettuce Wrap:

1 head of Boston Bibb lettuce, also known as butter lettuce

Garnish:

1 cup fresh mint

1 cup fresh basil

1 cup fresh cilantro

Directions

For the Dressing:

In a large bowl, combine the lemon zest and lemon juice with tahini paste, vinegar, honey and salt.

Whisk together ingredients until smooth.

Set aside.

For the Roasted Mushrooms and Pistachios:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place the sliced mushrooms, pistachios and coconut oil on an oven safe sheet tray or baking dish and roast in the oven for 10 minutes or until the nuts are golden brown.

Carefully remove the dish from the oven and set it aside.



Assembling the Lettuce Wrap:

Carefully take the individual layers of the Boston Bibb lettuce and arrange them on a large serving plate.

Gently toss the mixed greens in the tahini dressing.

Place the freshly tossed greens on the cup-like leaves of the Boston bibb lettuce.

Carefully put the roasted mushrooms and pistachios on the center of each wrap atop of the tossed mixed greens.

Last but not least cut the fresh basil, cilantro and mint with a pair of kitchen shears directly unto the tops of the lettuce wraps.

Serve immediately.