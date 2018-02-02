Jon Pardi Joins Best Part of Super Bowl

Sometimes, the commercials are the best part of the Super Bowl. So when you watch the big game on Sunday (Feb. 4), pay close attention to the new TV spot for Michelob ULTRA beer. That’s where you’ll hear a modern twist on a classic country tune.

Jon Pardi was tapped to record a cover of Tom T. Hall’s self-penned “I Like Beer” for this year’s ULTRA commercial. And he told me that he tried to make his version sound just like the 1975 original.

“We do it like Tom T. Hall did it. Although I did change one part. When it goes ‘I like beer,’ I changed it to say ‘I like beer,’ ‘beer.’ Adding that second ‘beer’ was the only thing I threw in to make it different. It came out good. The guys all liked it. They were just astonished that we were done in an hour,” Pardi said of Michelob’s advertising team. “Everyone was happy, and that’s the best part.”

The TV commercial features actor Chris Pratt, US Open Golf Champion Brooks Koepka, 11-time World Surf League Champion Kelly Slater and 2017 NYC Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan extolling the virtues of beer even when you’re committed to staying physically fit.

“Now I gotta watch,” Pardi said of his Sunday plans. “I gotta see my commercial.”