Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might Have Missed
I know, I know, I know. The Super Bowl was on. And Justin Timberlake did the halftime show.

But that’s not all that went down over the weekend for our favorite country stars. Brad Paisley went full Reno 911! Kacey Musgraves put out an earnest request for Girl Scout Cookies. Lee Brice was ready to get outdoorsy. Kelsea Ballerini humblebragged about her Mandy Moore moment. Jason Aldean put together a collage of pictures old and new to find out who his son takes after.

And then some stars did take part in the Super Bowl madness. Carrie Underwood thought it was a great show from the anthem to the end, Morgan Evans and Ballerini, plus Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, were actually at the game, Bailey Bryan couldn’t focus on the game because of Tom Brady’s hair, and Justin Moore posted the absolute cutest picture of his son Thomas South in football-watching threads.

