Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might Have Missed

I know, I know, I know. The Super Bowl was on. And Justin Timberlake did the halftime show.

But that’s not all that went down over the weekend for our favorite country stars. Brad Paisley went full Reno 911! Kacey Musgraves put out an earnest request for Girl Scout Cookies. Lee Brice was ready to get outdoorsy. Kelsea Ballerini humblebragged about her Mandy Moore moment. Jason Aldean put together a collage of pictures old and new to find out who his son takes after.

And then some stars did take part in the Super Bowl madness. Carrie Underwood thought it was a great show from the anthem to the end, Morgan Evans and Ballerini, plus Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, were actually at the game, Bailey Bryan couldn’t focus on the game because of Tom Brady’s hair, and Justin Moore posted the absolute cutest picture of his son Thomas South in football-watching threads.

If anybody just wanted to just give me lots and lots of Thin Mints I can't really think of a reason I would dislike that.. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 4, 2018

Annnnnd why I can’t be around famous people part 3 // cc: @TheMandyMoore pic.twitter.com/STJ5oMsdHY — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 4, 2018

People say this guy looks like me… here is a side by side. He is much better lookin than his dad. or maybe he looks like his mama???? #memphisaldean pic.twitter.com/5R9FcDimj1 — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 2, 2018

Congrats, @Eagles and Eagles fans! That was a great game from the anthem to the halftime show to the confetti! So much for both teams to be proud of! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 5, 2018

I can’t focus on this game because I’m trying to figure how nobody told Tom Brady that he NEEDS to get a haircut before the Super Bowl… — Bailey Bryan (@baileymyown) February 5, 2018

South man is ready for Super Bowl sunday pic.twitter.com/yg4JJ1V7Zh — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) February 4, 2018