Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

I know, I know, I know. The Super Bowl was on. And Justin Timberlake did the halftime show.
But that’s not all that went down over the weekend for our favorite country stars. Brad Paisley went full Reno 911! Kacey Musgraves put out an earnest request for Girl Scout Cookies. Lee Brice was ready to get outdoorsy. Kelsea Ballerini humblebragged about her Mandy Moore moment. Jason Aldean put together a collage of pictures old and new to find out who his son takes after.
And then some stars did take part in the Super Bowl madness. Carrie Underwood thought it was a great show from the anthem to the end, Morgan Evans and Ballerini, plus Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, were actually at the game, Bailey Bryan couldn’t focus on the game because of Tom Brady’s hair, and Justin Moore posted the absolute cutest picture of his son Thomas South in football-watching threads.
When in Reno. Tonight’s concert attire. #LtDangle pic.twitter.com/UHifMQlRkb
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) February 4, 2018
If anybody just wanted to just give me lots and lots of Thin Mints I can't really think of a reason I would dislike that..
— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 4, 2018
Annnnnd why I can’t be around famous people part 3 // cc: @TheMandyMoore pic.twitter.com/STJ5oMsdHY
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 4, 2018
People say this guy looks like me… here is a side by side. He is much better lookin than his dad. or maybe he looks like his mama???? #memphisaldean pic.twitter.com/5R9FcDimj1
— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 2, 2018
Congrats, @Eagles and Eagles fans! That was a great game from the anthem to the halftime show to the confetti! So much for both teams to be proud of!
— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 5, 2018
Everything about this is epic!!! #SuperBowlSunday pic.twitter.com/DA8UoAdASn
— Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) February 5, 2018
Ready for JT! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/WcOX1mjuw2
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 5, 2018
I can’t focus on this game because I’m trying to figure how nobody told Tom Brady that he NEEDS to get a haircut before the Super Bowl…
— Bailey Bryan (@baileymyown) February 5, 2018
South man is ready for Super Bowl sunday pic.twitter.com/yg4JJ1V7Zh
— Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) February 4, 2018