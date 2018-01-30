Luke Bryan, a Speaker of the Heart

Luke Bryan is no Simon Cowell. And I think we’re all breathing a huge sigh of relief over that.

When Bryan spoke with reporters at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour, he talked about how he will approach judging on the upcoming season of American Idol.

“I think it’s about just being me and carving out who I am as a television personality. I am still having to segue from being just a singer to being on television,” Bryan said. “In my path of judging, I’ve learned to be more blunt.

“My style will be polite, critical, but it will evolve through the show,” he said, “and you will see me grow as a judge as I am more comfortable saying the word ‘no.’ I’m not an over-thinker. I’m a speaker of the heart.”

Bryan also shared that former Idol judge Keith Urban — who also spoke from the heart and tried to be polite even as he was saying no — told him, “Man, you’re going to love it.”

American Idol premieres on March 11.

