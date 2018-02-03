Luke Combs Sees Dreams Realized at the Ryman

Don’t tempt Luke Combs or his fans with a good time.

They will have it, and they did at Combs’ headlining debut at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Tickets for his two-night stand on Friday and Saturday (Feb. 2-3) were sold out, which is remarkable considering his first major label album This One’s for You is less than a year old.

Night one showcased Combs as one of country music’s next great voices and had him delivering 90 minutes of live selections from his full-length debut, a new honky-tonk song from a forthcoming album and his breakout hits “When It Rains It Pours” and “Hurricane.” At one point during his set, Combs revealed his dream CMT Crossroads partner is Ed Sheeran and delivered a moving version of “Dive.”

The wardrobe he wore for his night out at the mother church of country music were jeans, a fishing shirt untucked and a ball cap, mirroring many of the outfits worn by the men singing along in the pews.

The band’s stage setup was elaborate. His drummer was isolated in the back on a riser that was flanked by two bars with Miller Lite high top chairs and whiskey barrels.

Opening the show was Ashley McBryde, who silenced everyone in the hall with her dynamic storytelling and powerhouse vocals. Her set had her introducing songs from her forthcoming album, Girl Going Nowhere (available March 30).

Combs, Midland, Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray will perform at Wednesday’s (Feb. 7) New Faces showcase, closing Country Radio Seminar 2018. Combs’ Don’t Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour with McBryde and Drew Parker continues Wednesday (Feb. 8).