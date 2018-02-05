Meet Hillary Scott’s Twin Girls

Hillary Scott’s twin girls, Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn, made their social media debut on Monday (Feb. 5) six days after the Lady Antebellum singer announced their arrival.

Scott revealed the names of her infant daughters in a new picture that her husband, Chris Tyrell, snapped two days after their Jan. 29 birthday.

“Their favorite place to be, other than on me, is nose to nose and cheek to cheek,” she said. “Big Sister Eisele’s heart is full of love for her sisters and she is already such an incredible little helper. One week in and we are definitely seeing double! Double the blessing, double the tired double the laundry, but double the love!”

The Tyrells have a few months at home with the twins before Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker launch the 30-city Summer Plays On Tour on July 19 in Toronto, Ontario.