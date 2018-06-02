Willie Nelson Cancels February Performances

The worst flu season in decades has sidelined Willie Nelson. The music legend has canceled eight performances in February to recover completely from the virus.

According to his publicist, he is up and about and “looks as healthy as ever,” but his doctor has determined that his voice needs more time to recuperate.

His tour resumes in March, and his annual Luck Reunion is set for March 15 during South By Southwest in Austin, Texas.

The dates affected are below:

Feb. 7: Macon, GA

Feb. 9: Biloxi, MS

Feb. 10: Panama City, FL

Feb. 12: Estero, FL

Feb. 13: Pompano Beach, FL

Feb. 15: Clearwater, FL

Feb. 17: Cocoa, FL

Feb. 18: Saint Augustine, FL