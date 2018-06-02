Bill Anderson, Alan Jackson to Join Songwriters Hall of Fame

Bill Anderson, Alan Jackson and John Mellencamp are among the new Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees.

The 2018 class includes Jermaine Dupri, film/TV songwriter Steve Dorff, Earth Wind & Fire collaborator Allee Willis and Kool & the Gang members Robert “Kool” Bell, Ronald Bell, George Brown and James “JT” Taylor.

The 49th annual Induction and Awards Dinner is set for June 14 in New York City. Additional special award honorees will be announced soon.

Since its inception in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s ongoing mission is to preserve, honor and celebrate the legacy of the great songwriters whose work has enriched the world’s culture, while developing new writing talent through professional education, Master Sessions, workshops, showcases, scholarships and digital initiatives.

To qualify for induction, a songwriter must be a published writer for a minimum of 20 years with a notable catalog of hit songs.

