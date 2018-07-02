Vince Gill Shares His #MeToo Story Live

Vince Gill helped bring the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements to Nashville’s Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2018 when he performed his original song “Forever Changed” live at the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday (Feb. 6).

Gill was one of the final acts who performed at the ninth annual Team UMG at the Ryman showcase, and although the song was written years ago, he chose to sing it because of its timeliness.

“The greatest way to live is to welcome the moment that you’re in, and the time frame that you’re in,” he said.

“We’re living in a time right now when finally people are having the courage to kind of speak out about being abused. And I think that is beyond helpful, and beyond beautiful to see people finally have a voice for being wronged.

He then revealed that he is a survivor of abuse.

“I was in 7th grade, and a young, dumb kid,” he said. “I had a gym teacher that acted inappropriately towards me and was trying to do things that I didn’t know what the hell was going on. I was just fortunate that I got up and I ran. I just jumped up, and I ran. I don’t know why. And I don’t think I ever told anybody my whole life, but even what’s been going on has given me a little bit of courage to speak out, too.”

Gill’s performance was one of the few that received a standing ovation from the audience, which was made up of country radio professionals from around the world. Keith Urban then closed the show with a performance of “Female” and “Wasted Time.”

CRS wraps tonight with the New Faces of Country Music concert featuring performances by Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Midland, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray.