ACM Recognizes CMT’s Cody Alan

CMT’s Cody Alan is among the Radio Awards nominees for the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

Alan is nominated for national on-air personality of the year for CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan, a broadcast he’s hosted since 2014. The category also includes The Bobby Bones Show‘s Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox and Eddie; Terri Clark for Country Gold with Terri Clark; Crook and Chase Countdown‘s Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase; and Ty, Kelly & Chuck‘s Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks.

One of the most recognized names in the business, Alan is a two-time on-air personality of the year who is known for his open, friendly, and always entertaining interviews with the biggest names in entertainment. After MidNite airs on more than 250 stations nationwide and reaches nearly three million weekly listeners. Alan is also a host on CMT Hot 20 Countdown, which is seen in 90 million homes.

The Radio Awards are given out during the annual Radio Winners Reception on April 14 in Las Vegas, the day before the ACM Awards air live on April 15. The full list of ACM Awards nominees will be announced in early March.