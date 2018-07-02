Chris Young, Chris Stapleton Top Airplay and Albums Charts

The news is all Chris and Chris this week.

Chris Young‘s “Losing Sleep” shuffles in at No. 1 on Billboard‘s country airplay chart, terminating a 39-week slog. This is Young’s ninth flight into rare air. The other Chris, of course, is Stapleton, who obligingly leaves two of the Top 5 albums slots for other artists to occupy — the bottom two.

Stapleton’s From A Room: Volume 2 snaps back to the top shelf this week, followed, in descending order, by his Traveller and From A Room: Volume 1.

Broken Halos (Live from the CMA Awards) by Chris Stapleton on VEVO.

His recent Grammy performance and three Grammy wins clearly served him well. The same goes for Little Big Town (one Grammy win), whose The Breaker bounces back into action at No. 24.

There only one new album hitting the Top 50 — Project X, Volume 1 by Upchurch X Bottleneck. It bows at No. 27.

Besides The Breaker, the other returnees are Garth Brooks’ The Ultimate Hits (No. 44) and Jason Aldean‘s They Don’t Know (No. 50).

Three new songs make their chart debut — Carrie Underwood’s “The Champion,” featuring Ludacris (No. 57), LANCO’s “Born to Love You” (No. 58) and Casey Donahew’s “Country Song” (No. 60).

Ashley McBryde’s “Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega” opens its doors again at No. 55.

The No. 4 and No. 5 albums are Kane Brown’s Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes.

Last week’s top album, LANCO’s Hallelujah Nights, drops to No. 9.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs cluster are Russell Dickerson’s “Yours” (last week’s No. 1), Old Dominion’s “Written in the Sand,” Kelsea Ballerini’s “Legends” and Scotty McCreery’s “Five More Minutes.”

Country Radio Seminar is sparkling this week. Let’s see what it lights up.