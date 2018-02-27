Nashville: The Big Moments From Season 6 Episode 6

The latest episode of Nashville was full of emotional conversations, hope for healing and a hookup between band members.
See some of the biggest moments:
-
New Girl Crush
-
Date Night Downer
-
Getting Personal
-
That Escalated Quickly
-
Time for a Talk
-
Busted
-
A Helping Hand
-
Dinner Party Pooper
-
Real Talk
-
A Breakthrough
Watch new episodes of Nashville Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on CMT. Get all of the latest Nashville news, videos and behind-the-scenes action on the Nashville Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #NashvilleCMT.