John Prine’s The Tree of Forgiveness Arrives April 13

John Prine, 71, will release The Tree of Forgiveness, his first album of new music in 13 years, on April 13.

Produced by Grammy winner Dave Cobb, the 10-song collection was recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A with Prine’s longtime band and special guests Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires. Credited on the new material are Prine’s co-writers Pat McLaughlin, Roger Cook, Dan Auerbach, Keith Sykes and Phil Spector.

The Tree of Forgiveness follows an artist of the year win at the 2017 Americana Music Honors & Awards and the release of his first book, John Prine Beyond Words.

Several shows have been added to his 2018 tour schedule through December including two nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Below are the album’s full track listing and a complete list of tour dates. A CD copy of the new album comes with each ticket purchase.

The Tree of Forgiveness track listing:

1. “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door” (by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

2. “I Have Met My Love Today” ft. Brandi Carlile (by John Prine and Roger Cook)

3. “Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone)” (by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

4. “Summer’s End” (written by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

5. “Caravan of Fools” (by John Prine, Dan Auerbach, and Pat McLaughlin)

6. “The Lonesome Friends of Science” (by John Prine)

7. “No Ordinary Blue” (by John Prine and Keith Sykes)

8. “Boundless Love” (by John Prine, Dan Auerbach, and Pat McLaughlin)

9. “God Only Knows” (by John Prine and Phil Spector)

10. “When I Get to Heaven” (by John Prine)

Prine’s 2018 tour:

April 11: Woodstock, NY–Levon’s Place

April 13: New York, NY–Radio City Music Hall (co-headline with Sturgill Simpson [solo])

April 14: Philadelphia, PA–Merriam Theatre (with Kurt Vile)

April 25: Milwaukee, WI–Riverside Theatre (with Milk Carton Kids)

April 27: Chicago, IL–Chicago Theatre (with Milk Carton Kids)

April 28: Champaign, IL–Virginia Theatre (with Milk Carton Kids)

May 11: Beaver Dam, KY–Beaver Dam Amphitheater* (with Tyler Childers)

May 12: Indianapolis, IN–Clowes Hall (with Tyler Childers)

May 18: Los Angeles, CA–Ace Theatre (with Sam Outlaw)

May 19: San Diego, CA–Balboa Theatre (with Sam Outlaw)

May 23: Folsom, CA–Harris Center (with Ramblin Jack)

May 24: San Francisco, CA–The Warfield (with Sam Outlaw)

June 1: Vienna, VA–Wolf Trap (with Margo Price)

June 2: Norfolk, VA–Chrysler Hall (with Margo Price)

June 8: Louisville, KY–Palace Theatre (with Colter Wall)

June 9: Cincinnati, OH–Taft Theatre (with Tyler Childers)

June 13: Burlington, VT–Flynn Theatre (with Valerie June)

June 15: Boston, MA–Wang Theatre

June 16: Concord, NH–Capitol Theatre (with Valerie June)

June 29: Dallas, TX–AT&T Center (with Amanda Shires)

June 30: Austin, TX–Bass Hall (with Amanda Shires)

July 14: Somerset, KY–Musicians Festival

July 20: Pittsburgh, PA–Heinz Hall (with Langhorne Slim)

Aug. 2: Glasgow, U.K. – Kelvingrove Bandstand (with John Moreland)

Aug. 3: Birmingham, U.K.–Town Hall (with John Moreland)

Aug. 5: Cambridge, U.K.–Cambridge Folk Festival

Aug. 8: Oslo, Norway–Konserthurst (with Tanya McCole)

Aug. 10: Amsterdam, Netherlands–Paradiso (with Tanya McCole)

Aug. 13: Dublin, Ireland–National Concert Hall (with Tanya McCole)

Sept. 14: Huntsville, AL–Von Braum Center (with Kelsey Waldon)

Sept. 15: Memphis, TN–Orpheum Theatre (with Kelsey Waldon)

Sept. 19: Eugene, OR–Hult Center (with Todd Snider)

Sept. 21: Portland, OR–Schnitzer Theatre (with Todd Snider)

Sept. 22: Seattle, WA–Paramount Theatre (with Todd Snider)

Sept. 28: Columbus, OH–Ohio Theatre (with Lilly Hiatt)

Oct. 3: Knoxville, TN–Tennessee Theatre (with Kelsey Waldon)

Oct. 5-6: Nashville, TN–Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 7: Breckenridge, CO–Riverwalk Center (with Nathaniel Rateliff)

Nov. 8: Grand Junction, CO–Avalon Theatre (with Nathaniel Rateliff)

Nov. 10: Denver, CO–Buell Center (with Nathaniel Rateliff)

Dec. 12: Las Vegas, NV–Westgate Theatre (with John Paul White)

Dec. 14: Phoenix, AZ–Celebrity Theatre (with John Paul White)

Dec. 15: Tucson, AZ–Fox Theatre (with John Paul White)