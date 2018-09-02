An Affair Unravels in Cam’s “Diane”

During a recent radio interview, Cam said that her new music was probably 80 percent done. And what she loves most about her next album is that she was able to make it her way.

“It’s cool to have the freedom that ‘Burning House’ gave to me,” Cam said of her breakout hit from two years ago. “I had success with something that wasn’t generic, and that meant that now going into the next album, I got to be as creative and free and confident as I’ve ever been, because of that success.”

And being creative, free and confident means that Cam could bring back a country staple — a cheatin’ song — but somehow give it an upbeat spin. “Diane,” which is the first song from her upcoming album due out later this year, is one she wrote with Tyler Johnson and Jeff Bhasker.

“It’s the apology so many spouses deserve, but never get. The other woman is coming forward to break the news to the wife (Diane) about an affair, respecting her enough to have that hard conversation, once she realized he was married,” she shared. “And in true country fashion, I’ve set the whole raw story to upbeat music, so you can dance while you process it all.”

The “Diane” video does a stunning and heartbreaking job of showing everyone who gets hurt when someone sleeps around. There’s the cheating husband, obviously, then the mistress and the wife, and in this case, the darling daughter who may never understand what went wrong.