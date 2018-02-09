Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

It was the workout heard ’round the world. When Carrie Underwood shared a picture of her, Mike Fisher and Isaiah Fisher all staying the path while getting in some intense exercise at home.

But that’s not the only activity that went down over the weekend. There was curling, golfing, fishing, dancing and more.

Thomas Rhett wrote some next-level songs, Brett Eldredge took in some laughs and Texas-Japanese fusion, Darius Rucker made the cut, Old Dominion tried their hands at curling, Chris Janson looked like maybe someone bought him a boat, there was a Tyler Farr vs. Kendyl Aldean match-up, Kelsea Ballerini recruited fans to sing along like they meant it, Maren Morris finally got her hands on her literal gold record, and Chris Young had a backstage dance-off.

Such an amazing writing camp at the farm. Next level songs and ideas. Can’t wait to share Also, decent talent at best #HOMETEAM pic.twitter.com/wLFAbS4EZn — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) February 10, 2018

Best buds keeping Austin extremely weird A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Feb 10, 2018 at 8:01pm PST

Today I did something for the first time. I made the cut at the @attproam at Pebble Beach and played on Sunday. Sweet!!! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) February 11, 2018

biggest headlining show of my career. ended with the song that started it all, my guitar, and us. I love you. Thank you, #augusta. #KB2Tour pic.twitter.com/hcDn9b1Qj8 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 11, 2018

THIS is what happens backstage @kevincolliergtr A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Feb 11, 2018 at 3:55pm PST