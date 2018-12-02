Traditional Country Singer Daryle Singletary Dead at 46

Singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly at his Lebanon, Tenn. home Monday morning (Feb. 12) at the age of 46. No cause of death has been announced.

Singletary was born March 10, 1971 in Cairo, Ga. Owning a deep, resonant voice and a hard-country repertoire, Singletary first came to public attention in the mid-1990s through his idol, Randy Travis. For a time, Travis’ then-wife and manager, Elizabeth Hatcher-Travis, also managed the young singer, and Travis co-produced his first album.

In early 1995 and then signed to Giant Records, Singletary charted his first single, “I’m Living Up to Her Low Expectations.” It peaked at No. 39.

His next single, “I Let Her Lie,” fared considerably better, going all the way to No. 2 and becoming Singletary’s signature song.

Over the next seven years — the last two on Audium Records — Singletary charted 12 more songs, only two of which made the Top 5, “Too Much Fun” and “Amen Kind of Love.”

Singletary continued to tour and record. He released the album Rockin’ the Country in 2009 and There’s Still a Little Country Left in 2015. Last year, he and bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent paired for the album American Grandstand.

Neither the music touring trade site Pollstar nor Singletary’s own site listed any upcoming dates.

“Sad day,” posted singer Craig Campbell on his website. “The greatest country voice of my time is now singing in Heaven’s band.”

One of Singletary’s final performances was on Jan. 31 at Mel Tillis’ memorial at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Sad day…the greatest country voice of my time is now singing in Heaven’s band. Gonna miss you @Darylesing ! Now show them how a good ol country shuffle is supposed to sound! #darylesingletary pic.twitter.com/3mBhbdONIx — Craig Campbell (@craigcampbelltv) February 12, 2018