Jason Aldean’s “You Make It Easy” Gets Three Videos

Circumstances beyond anyone’s control happen every day. And Jason Aldean‘s cinematic three-part music video for “You Make It Easy” directed by Shaun Silva captures that to a T.

In the series, actor Luke Benward plays a boyfriend who becomes the victim of a head-on collision. The accident leaves him paralyzed from the waist down, but his girlfriend never leaves his side even when he asks her to marry him.

“I told Shaun that I wanted the videos to capture the love story that this song tells, and I think one of the things he’s really good at is taking our ideas and running with them in a cool way,” Aldean says in a release.

In an online Q&A, Silva said the plotline for Rascal Flatts‘ “What Hurts the Most” music video served as the inspiration for the “You Make It Easy” series.

“It was an interesting approach,” Silva said, “because when I got the call from management they said we want three videos and I said, ‘Awesome, three jobs.’ Then they said, ‘No, it’s for the same song.’ It was a bit of a challenge to think of a story that would be able to carry one song three times.”

“You Make It Easy” was co-written by Jordan Schmidt, rising artist Morgan Wallen and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. Aldean knew he had to record it as soon as Hubbard introduced it to him over a listening session in Aldean’s truck. This is the fourth time Aldean has recorded one of Florida Georgia Line’s originals.

“They write all the time,” Aldean said of Hubbard and Kelley, “and when they know that we’re in the studio working on an album they’ll start sending me songs that they think might work for us … I think one of the first songs we cut of theirs was a song called ‘Black Tears,’ and then we cut ‘Burnin’ It Down,’ which was a big hit for us, and then ‘Lights Come On,’ off the last album. So we’ve had a pretty good run with those guys.

“A great song tells a story, and [‘You Make It Easy’] was one of those songs. I felt like it did that.”

“You Make It Easy” is the lead single from Aldean’s upcoming album, Rearview Town, which arrives April 13. His High Noon Neon Tour kicks off May 10 in Kansas City, Mo.