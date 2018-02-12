Daryle Singletary’s Passing Breaks Hearts

Even if you’d never heard a Daryle Singletary song, you can almost hear the impact he had on country music just by listening to the tributes his fellow artists posted on social media on Monday (Feb. 12).

Singletary died unexpectedly on Monday at his home just outside of Nashville. He was only 46.

Lee Brice was one of the first country stars to honor Singletary once he’d heard the news. “I woke up this morning to the very sad news that the great Daryle Singletary passed away. It hits me hard. I grew up listening to him. He’s one of the greatest singers of all time. This is the first song I ever learned growing up, on guitar, and it’s still to this day one of my favorite songs,” Brice said to intro Singletary’s 2002 version of Johnny Paycheck’s “Old Violin.”

Randy Travis had a story to tell, too. The two artists worked together to produce Singletary’s 1995 self-titled debut album. “I love Daryle Singletary’s heart and soul; for life, for others and for true country music. Co-producing his first LP was a highlight in my career. He is one of the best and made me a better artist. My love & prayers are sent to Holly and the family. Thx for the memories, brother,” Travis posted.

Jason Aldean shared that he’d played a couple shows with Singletary back in the day. Brad Paisley remarked that Singletary’s voice would add to the angels. Josh Turner said that Singletary was the one who convinced him to move to Nashville, and Jake Owen admitted that Singletary’s was the voice was the one that all the country singers wish they had.

Blake Shelton, Travis Tritt, Gary LeVox and John Rich added their own condolences, and even the newer crop of artists like Chris Young, Luke Combs, Craig Campbell and LOCASH shared their emotions over the tragic loss.

Just heard the news about the passing of Daryle Singletary. My heart goes out to his beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/Uhe7bWB3Hv — Lee Brice (@leebrice) February 12, 2018

Sad to hear the news about Daryle Singletary this morning. I didnt know him that well but got to play a couple shows with him way back in the day. Seemed like a really cool guy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. #georgiaboy #rip pic.twitter.com/OhUtgeEZRr — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 13, 2018

Tragic loss. Very sad, Rest In Peace @Darylesing . What a voice to add to the angels. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) February 13, 2018

Rough morning for me. One of my favorite singers, Daryle Singletary, has passed away this morning unexpectedly. He’s the one who convinced me to move to Nashville. Praying hard for his family✝️Love you Daryle — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) February 12, 2018

@Darylesing Daryle Singletary was the voice we all wish we had. I was lucky enough to have seen him sing live many times and I’m absolutely heartbroken to learn of his passing. God bless his family. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) February 12, 2018

So sad to hear about Daryle Singletary passing away. Prayers to his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 13, 2018

I’m shocked and saddened to hear that Daryle Singletary has passed away. He was a true country voice and his talent will be sorely missed. Praying for Daryle’s friends and family. https://t.co/ETYofzufCC — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) February 12, 2018

My heart is broken this morning for my buddy Daryle Singletary and his family! I have no words and I'm stunned. You will be so missed my friend! One of the greatest voices in the history of country music!! — Gary Levox (@GaryLevox) February 12, 2018

Had the pleasure of playing shows over the years with @Darylesing and always sat by the sound board so I could hear the full tone of that incredible country voice. Sad to hear he passed away today. Way too early. #darylesingletary was real deal country. https://t.co/KMQBLYj3hG — John Rich (@johnrich) February 12, 2018

Wow… so sad to hear about @Darylesing passing… I’ve always loved his voice and his music. He will be greatly missed — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) February 12, 2018

.@Darylesing was the single greatest country voice of our generation… what a huge loss today. This one hurts. Rest In Peace Daryle — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) February 12, 2018

Sad day…the greatest country voice of my time is now singing in Heaven’s band. Gonna miss you @Darylesing ! Now show them how a good ol country shuffle is supposed to sound! #darylesingletary pic.twitter.com/3mBhbdONIx — Craig Campbell (@craigcampbelltv) February 12, 2018

Heartbroken Sad Day…

We lost our Brother, Daryle Singletary @darylesing . One of the Greatest… https://t.co/HPbow5urrt — LOCASH (@LOCASHmusic) February 12, 2018