Music

Daryle Singletary’s Passing Breaks Hearts

Country Artists Share Touching Stories
by 6h ago

Even if you’d never heard a Daryle Singletary song, you can almost hear the impact he had on country music just by listening to the tributes his fellow artists posted on social media on Monday (Feb. 12).

Singletary died unexpectedly on Monday at his home just outside of Nashville. He was only 46.

Lee Brice was one of the first country stars to honor Singletary once he’d heard the news. “I woke up this morning to the very sad news that the great Daryle Singletary passed away. It hits me hard. I grew up listening to him. He’s one of the greatest singers of all time. This is the first song I ever learned growing up, on guitar, and it’s still to this day one of my favorite songs,” Brice said to intro Singletary’s 2002 version of Johnny Paycheck’s “Old Violin.”

Randy Travis had a story to tell, too. The two artists worked together to produce Singletary’s 1995 self-titled debut album. “I love Daryle Singletary’s heart and soul; for life, for others and for true country music. Co-producing his first LP was a highlight in my career. He is one of the best and made me a better artist. My love & prayers are sent to Holly and the family. Thx for the memories, brother,” Travis posted.

Jason Aldean shared that he’d played a couple shows with Singletary back in the day. Brad Paisley remarked that Singletary’s voice would add to the angels. Josh Turner said that Singletary was the one who convinced him to move to Nashville, and Jake Owen admitted that Singletary’s was the voice was the one that all the country singers wish they had.

Blake Shelton, Travis Tritt, Gary LeVox and John Rich added their own condolences, and even the newer crop of artists like Chris Young, Luke Combs, Craig Campbell and LOCASH shared their emotions over the tragic loss.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.