Thomas Rhett on His Biggest Fan Ever

With all of this Valentine’s Day love in the air, it seems like a good time to look back on good times.

Like when Thomas Rhett‘s high school sweetheart (and yes, his childhood crush) Lauren Gregory told him that he might actually have a career in music, and then she became his wife, Lauren Akins.

“She’s always been my biggest fan,” Rhett said in a recent radio interview, “even I remember going back to high school, just sitting there playing Brad Paisley songs on my acoustic guitar and her being like, ‘Man, you kind of have an OK voice. Maybe you should do something with that.'”

Just like the title track from his last album Life Changes says, Rhett had been waiting on Lauren since the 2nd grade. The two married in October 2012. And he’s hopeful that their great ride will last forever.

“It’s crazy how far we’ve come, not only as a married couple but as friends. Our friendship has grown, and she is such a part of my career. My fans love her more than they love me, which is hilarious,” he said. “So it’s just been a great ride with her and hopefully it can continue in this way.”

Marry Me by Thomas Rhett on VEVO.