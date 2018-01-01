Old Dominion’s “Written in the Sand” Reigns as Top Song

Any waves that might have rolled in from the Grammys have now subsided.

But there a few ripples to report. Old Dominion‘s “Written in the Sand” has crested as the most played song on Billboard‘s country airplay list. It arrived at that prominence in just 22 weeks.

This is the band’s fifth chart-topper, its first having been “Break Up With Him” in 2015.

Written in the Sand by Old Dominion on VEVO.

Chris Stapleton‘s From A Room: Volume 2 maintains its hold as the top country album. The highest-charting new album is Montgomery Gentry’s Here’s to You. It bows at No. 3. The only other new album is the Wood Brothers’ One Drop of Truth, arriving at No. 41. Returning to the chart are Kid Rock’s Sweet Southern Sugar (No. 16) and The Legend of Johnny Cash (No. 48).

There’s a similar dearth of new material in airplay. Brett Young has the week’s highest — and only — debut with “Mercy.” It enters at No. 56.

Coming back into the Top 60 songs are Kid Rock’s “American Rock ‘N Roll” (No. 59) and Michael Tyler’s “Hey Mama” (No. 60).

The No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Stapleton’s Traveller, the eponymous Kane Brown and Stapleton’s From A Room: Volume 1.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs cluster, we have Kelsea Ballerini’s “Legends,” Scotty McCreery’s “Five More Minutes,” Thomas Rhett’s “Marry Me” and Russell Dickerson’s “Yours.”

Chris Young’s “Losing Sleep,” last week’s top song, now dozes at No. 7.