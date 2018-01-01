How to Get a Luck Reunion Ring

Other than Grammys, CMAs, ACMs, RIAA and No. 1 plaques, one of the most coveted pieces of hardware in country music is a Luck Reunion ring.

It’s considered the genre’s championship ring and every year, Willie Nelson presents one to the musicians who perform at his annual event, held during South By Southwest on his private “Luck” ranch that’s located outside of Austin, Texas. In its sixth year, the day-long festival is set for March 15.

The property was built in the mid-80s to serve as the set of a film adaptation of Nelson’s Red Headed Stranger. His son, Lukas Nelson, wrote the sweeping, Roger Miller-esque “Just Outside of Austin” about the property for 2017’s Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real album. He believes everyone should see Luck at sunset.

Just Outside of Austin (Music Video) by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on VEVO.

“It’s beautiful,” he tells CMT.com. “There are these old outlaw hideouts and places where they filmed this movie that are still there. So, you’re walking around and then all of a sudden you’re around this old Mexican outlaw hideout that makes you feel like you’re in 1850.

“There’s a spot that dad used to drive us to up on this hill. We have this teepee set up, and a lot of the old broken down movie sets make it surreal.”

But as many Luck Reunions he’s played, Lukas has never received an official Luck ring. Not that he minds. The avid surfer and guitar virtuoso prefers to keep his hands and wrists accessory-free.

“They don’t think about me when they think of these things,” he jokes. “That’s OK because I like my free phalanges.”

He adds his father is feeling much better after battling the flu. On Monday (Feb. 12), he posted a picture of the 84-year-old showing off his black-belt karate skills in Maui.

The 2018 Luck Reunion will feature performances by more than 40 acts including Willie Nelson & Family, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Nikki Lane, John Paul White, Paul Cauthen, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Ray Wylie Hubbard, The Texas Gentlemen, Cody Canada, Joshua Hedley, Devon Gilfillian and more.

Tickets are released on a rolling basis via Luck Reunion and participating partners. Future ticket roll-outs will be announced on Luck Reunion’s social media channels.

Here is the complete lineup for the 2018 Luck Reunion:

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kurt Vile

Nikki Lane

Waxahatchee

Hiss Golden Messenger & Paul Cook

Josh Ritter

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Ezra Furman

John Paul White

Paul Cauthen

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Ray Wylie Hubbard

John Doe

Cody Canada

Kelly Willis

The Texas Gentlemen

Particle Kid

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Blank Range

Alta Mesa

Son Little

David Ramirez

Twain

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

Joshua Hedley

Kevin Morby

Devon Gilfillian

Erika Wennerstrom

Lily Hiatt

Cut Worms

Night Moves

Hop Along

Buck Meek

Kevn Kinney

Caleb Caudle

Sam Lewis

Courtney Marie Andrews

Charley Whitten

Michael Nau

Sunny War