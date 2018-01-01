Brett Young Marks Four Years in Nashville with No. 1 Party

After four years of creating music in Nashville, Brett Young continues to make making in Music City look easy.

On Monday afternoon (Feb. 12), he took over the Nashville Underground bar on downtown’s Lower Broadway to celebrate his latest hit from his 2017 self-titled debut, “Like I Loved You” with the song’s co-writer, Jesse Lee, its producer, Dann Huff, staff from Young’s label home, Big Machine Label Group, and other Music Row professionals.

It is Young’s second No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. After a series of plaque presentations, Young admitted No. 1 parties will never get old.

Ed Rode

“Anybody that knows me at this point knows that I feel really grateful and blessed that I’ve been given the opportunity to do this,” Young told the crowd. “I moved here because I thought I wanted to write songs and the best songwriters were here in Nashville … Looking back at how that was only four years ago that I moved here, I can’t even believe it.

“There’s so many things we want to say about how we know why the things that work work and the things that don’t don’t. For the most part, it’s building a great team like we have, but I think we’re full of it, too, because there’s a lot of x-factor, God stuff that you can’t really take credit for. And I just feel blessed to be affected by that stuff.”

Lee, who also co-wrote Kelsea Ballerini’s “Peter Pan,” thanked her loved ones and her publisher their support, adding that it’s a joy share a hit with a male artist.

“Without getting all #MeToo and Grammys and white,” she said, “it feels really special to be a female up here onstage with a male artist on a two-day No. 1.”

Young heads to the U.K. and Australia in March for performances at the C2C Country to Country and the CMC Rocks music festivals. He joins Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes tour on April 5 in Tulsa, Okla.

