Maren Morris, Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, Kesha, Carly Pearce and More Support Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Live

PHOTOS: All for the Hall Returns to New York

On the eve of Valentine’s Day (Feb. 13), Vince Gill, Maren Morris, Emmylou Harris and Kesha assembled to honor their love of country music live at New York City’s Times Square Playstation Theater.

The evening was an intimate guitar pull benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s education programs, which teach folks about the genre’s enduring legacy.

Highlights included Gill covering Rodney Crowell’s “Til’ I Gain Control Again,” Harris singing “Love and Happiness,” Kesha performing “Godzilla” and Morris singing “I Could Use a Love Song.”

Thankful to be part of the night, Morris called the event, “the craziest guitar pull I’ve ever done.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame

The show kicked off with a performance by fifth-grade students from P.S. 169 Baychester Academy on “We Are the Song,” an original they co-wrote with Carly Pearce, Liz Rose and Phil Barton as part of the museum’s Words & Music program.

Spotted in the audience were CMT Next Women of Country Tour’s Sara Evans and RaeLynn, as well as Morris’ fiancé Ryan Hurd.

Enjoy scenes from the evening:

