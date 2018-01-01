Morgan Evans on His Nashville Firsts

Morgan Evans didn’t grow up in Nashville. He didn’t even grow up near Nashville. Evans was raised a good 9,000 miles away, in New South Wales all the way down under in Australia. But eventually, his passion for country music lured him to Tennessee. And when I had the chance, I asked Evans about some of his firsts when he arrived in Nashville.

First Home: “When I got here, I lived in a friend’s house over in Bellevue. Because when you move to a new country, you forget that you have no credit history at all. So nobody would rent me a place. This friend let me stay at his house until I could build up credit. And I loved it. It was a really quiet street, and I remember sitting in the kitchen every morning trying to come up with an idea for that day. Some times it’s hard, but other times, it’s a little easier, and you have a list of ten things to write about that day.”

First Job: “I didn’t need to get one right away. I’d had enough success in Australia — singing and being on TV — that I had money saved up to move here and not have to work. Which is good because the visa I got — when they call you an ‘alien of extraordinary ability’ — that means that you’re literally only allowed to work in music or TV. So I didn’t have to go hustle for a job straight up.”

First Song: “I’ve probably written about 300 songs since I got here, and some of them are great. But so many of them some are just a blur.”

First Run-In with a Hero: “I did my first red carpet just last year at the CMA Awards in 2017. I was doing an interview with the Australian channel I used to work for. And the only ones left on the red carpet were Keith Urban and Garth Brooks. Everyone was trying to get us to go inside, but I was standing on that carpet with just them, so I was like, ‘This is the best moment of my life. I’m not leaving.'”