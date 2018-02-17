Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

With all the tragedy of the past week — the school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead on Feb. 14, and all the social media confrontations that followed — it’s hard to find any kind of silver lining.

But we tried. We tried to look for news from the country stars that would show the resilience of Americans. The kinds of things that might just make us smile again. Like how Old Dominion‘s road crew had a major fail trying to cover “Written in the Sand,” Maren Morris got hooked on the revival of Queer Eye, Kelsea Ballerini and her husband Morgan Evans celebrated “Legends” at Legends, Brett Eldredge got his southwest on, Brad Paisley‘s drummer Ben Sesar needed some back adjustments and his boss took video of the whole doctor visit, an overzealous fan grabbed Kacey Musgraves in Toledo and wouldn’t let her go, Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard got yoga schooled, and Lady Antebellum frontman Charles Kelley got to hold the Babies Antebellum, Betsy and Emory.

Literally crying laughing & crying for real on this airplane watching the new @QueerEye on Netflix. People, it makes your heart feel less heavy. Bring tissues! — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 16, 2018

ASSHAT ALERT: this guy grabbed onto me hard, shook my arm, and wouldn’t let me go. Guess I’m gonna have to start carrying a rolled up newspaper out there with me pic.twitter.com/ZegKsifwn4 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 18, 2018